Oppenheimer Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $195.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 115.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $90.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $172.15.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.85 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.41%. Analysts predict that Synaptics will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Synaptics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

