Oppenheimer Comments on AT&T Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on T. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

