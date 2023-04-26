Ontology Gas Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $99.04 million and $2.25 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000973 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas launched on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,810,102 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

