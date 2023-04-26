Ontology Gas (ONG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.18 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $96.75 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,810,102 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

