ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to Issue $0.96 Quarterly Dividend

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.955 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

ONEOK has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ONEOK has a dividend payout ratio of 79.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ONEOK by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,703,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,136,000 after purchasing an additional 610,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

