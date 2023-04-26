OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share.
OneMain Trading Up 0.1 %
OMF stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.69.
OneMain Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.
Institutional Trading of OneMain
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
OneMain Company Profile
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
See Also
