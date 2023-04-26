OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share.

OneMain Trading Up 0.1 %

OMF stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in OneMain by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,089,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 334,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $10,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

