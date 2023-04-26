OMG Network (OMG) Trading Down 25.2% This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $154.57 million and approximately $61.93 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00062134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001210 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

