Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.41

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $6.11. Omeros shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 786,412 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $351.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 139.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 732.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

(Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.