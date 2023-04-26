Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 747,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

