Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $359.54 million and $37.56 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.52 or 0.06592487 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00062188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00038986 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06097823 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $27,944,058.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.