Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $338.28 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $338.28 million and $51.95 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.16 or 0.06546252 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00060322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00037888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06281463 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $38,004,017.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

