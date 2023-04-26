O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $23.09. O-I Glass shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 439,759 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in O-I Glass by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after buying an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in O-I Glass by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,873,000 after buying an additional 465,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in O-I Glass by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after buying an additional 1,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.