O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. O-I Glass also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised O-I Glass from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. 593,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,966. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity at O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 19.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.