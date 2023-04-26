Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.42

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 66371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 96,996 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 79,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 64,488 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
