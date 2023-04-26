Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.42

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 66371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 96,996 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 79,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 64,488 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.