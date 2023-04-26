Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,374 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULV traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 87,201 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

