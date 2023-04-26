Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Novartis Trading Down 1.2 %

Novartis stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,437. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.