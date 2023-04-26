Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.82 million.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NWBI opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after buying an additional 368,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,320,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,417,000 after purchasing an additional 272,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWBI. StockNews.com cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

