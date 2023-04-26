Northern Trust Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.76. 654,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,650. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.83. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,188,000 after purchasing an additional 91,387 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,070,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

