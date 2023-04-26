Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Up 11.6%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Rating) shot up 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.48. 92,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 47,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm has a market cap of C$65.55 million, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that consists of 2,431 claims covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,545 hectares situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property that comprises 274 claims covering an area of approximately 15,178.5 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

