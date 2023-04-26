Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) rose 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 669,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 780% from the average daily volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Lights Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.