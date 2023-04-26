Northeast Bank (NBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on May 19th

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Northeast Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 0.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,579. The firm has a market cap of $311.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 54,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

