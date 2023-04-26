NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.74. 1,529,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

