Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion.

Nidec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Nidec has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Nidec

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

