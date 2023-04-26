Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,985 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $209.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $542.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.