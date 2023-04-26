Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $151,999,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.