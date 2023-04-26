Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.5% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE KO opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

