Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Buys 395 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up 1.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $102.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

