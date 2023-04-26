Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 70000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.25.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

