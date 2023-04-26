NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Down 1%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$2.01. Approximately 57,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 57,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

NextSource Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$251.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.54.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project covering an area of 425 square kilometers located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

