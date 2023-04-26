Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.10

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFG traded up GBX 53 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 812 ($10.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,238. Next 15 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 684 ($8.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 819 ($10.23).

