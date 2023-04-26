NewGen Asset Management Ltd Has $8.32 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up 4.2% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,984,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Articles

