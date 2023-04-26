NewGen Asset Management Ltd Has $16.04 Million Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. TransAlta accounts for 8.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned 0.67% of TransAlta worth $16,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TransAlta by 1,416.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TransAlta Price Performance

TAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. 100,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,147. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.96). TransAlta had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $629.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.