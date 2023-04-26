New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after acquiring an additional 845,651 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,271,000 after acquiring an additional 377,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,399,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,584,000 after buying an additional 120,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after buying an additional 2,188,800 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

NYCB opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

