Neumann Capital Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,060,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,053,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

