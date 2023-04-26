Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 719 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 620,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,045. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

