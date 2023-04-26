Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 994,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,898. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

