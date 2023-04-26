Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,535. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

