Neumann Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.62. 889,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,642. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

