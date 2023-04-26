Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,769 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Netflix were worth $94,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $322.16. 1,263,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,616,834. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.78. The company has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

