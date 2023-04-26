Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0039

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $158.82 million and $4.95 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,293.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00322132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.77 or 0.00564549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00070022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00424845 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,052,337,278 coins and its circulating supply is 40,498,169,645 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.