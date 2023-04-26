Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.10. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $6.52.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 125.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

