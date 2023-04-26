Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Shares Down 0.3%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 5,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 10,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Nedbank Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Nedbank Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.99%.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

