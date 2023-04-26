NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $82.04 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00006733 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $82.04 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00060735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00037870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,548,489 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 893,548,489 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.9526445 USD and is up 5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $72,038,586.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.