Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Navigator in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Navigator’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVGS. TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Navigator Trading Down 3.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NVGS opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Stories

