Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. 320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0763 per share. This is an increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Naturgy Energy Group’s payout ratio is 99.20%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

