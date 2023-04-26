Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.32

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.32 and traded as high as $53.48. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $52.01, with a volume of 20,172 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Natural Resource Partners Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $658.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.
Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $2.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 22.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Resource Partners (NRP)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.