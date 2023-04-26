Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.32

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.32 and traded as high as $53.48. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $52.01, with a volume of 20,172 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $658.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 63.56% and a net margin of 63.24%. The company had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $2.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Featured Articles

