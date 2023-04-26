National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

National Retail Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. National Retail Properties has a payout ratio of 111.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

NNN stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.91. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

