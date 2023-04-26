National Instruments (NATI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. National Instruments has set its Q1 guidance at $0.48-$0.62 EPS.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $448.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NATI stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

NATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,426,000 after acquiring an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after acquiring an additional 81,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Instruments by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,484,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,475,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,446,000 after buying an additional 474,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

