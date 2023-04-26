NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Insider David Rickards Purchases 54,650 Shares

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Rating) insider David Rickards purchased 54,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,370.05 ($27,765.13).

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 85.46, a current ratio of 144.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 4.81%. NAOS Emerging Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.82%.

About NAOS Emerging Opportunities

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

