Nano (XNO) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Nano has a total market cap of $114.21 million and $723,894.46 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,830.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00312972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00543441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00067746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00411746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001109 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

